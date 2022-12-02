Incyte, CMS Aesthetics enter ruxolitinib collaboration and license agreement

Dec. 02, 2022 12:51 PM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and CMS Aesthetics, a subsidiary of CMS has entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement for the development and commercialization of ruxolitinib cream, for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory dermatologic diseases in Greater China and certain countries in Southeast Asia.
  • Under the terms, CMS will make an upfront payment to Incyte and Incyte is eligible to receive additional potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones and royalties on net sales of the licensed product in CMS’ territory.
  • “We are excited to partner with CMS and leverage their Dermatology expertise to expand the global opportunities for ruxolitinib cream as a potential treatment for patients with immune-mediated dermatologic conditions in China,” said Hervé Hoppenot, CEO, Incyte.

