Dec. 02, 2022 12:56 PM ETGalaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (GLXY:CA), BRPHFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY:CA) has announced that it intends to acquire GK8, a secure institutional digital asset self-custody platform.
  • The acquisition will be the result of a sale process executed in connection with Celsius Network LLC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is subject to approvals.
  • The transaction will accelerate Galaxy's product innovation and development by adding a team of nearly 40 people, including cryptographers and blockchain engineers.
  • Backing up its secure custody solutions, GK8 recently announced a partnership with USI Insurance Services to offer institutional clients access to up to $1B of insurance coverage for digital assets custodied on the platform.
  • With the backing of Galaxy, we aim to introduce new and exciting offerings to the industry that showcase a combination of Galaxy's best-in-class services and GK8's cryptography, security, and unparalleled R&D skills." said GK8 co-founder and CEO Lior Lamesh.

