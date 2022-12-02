Nigeria's Supreme Court said Friday it would allow Shell's (NYSE:SHEL) local subsidiary to appeal a judgment that directed the company to pay $1.8B in compensation over alleged pollution, in a legal dispute that has stymied Shell's efforts to sell its onshore assets in the country.

The highest court allowed an application made by the Shell (SHEL) subsidiary and its joint venture partner, state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co., that challenges a 2020 ruling ordering the payment of 800B naira (~$1.8B) to Niger Delta residents over an alleged oil spill.

A Nigerian appeals court ruled earlier this year that Shell (SHEL) could not sell onshore and shallow water oil blocks it is trying to offload until its appeal against the compensation order is determined, and the company said in June it was pausing the divestment process pending the outcome of the Supreme Court case.

