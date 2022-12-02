SPAC DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) shareholders have postponed a vote to extend a deadline for consummating a proposed merger with in-home personal care provider Consumer Direct.

DTRT said that a special meeting of shareholders was convened and then adjourned on Dec. 1 to give the company more time to effectuate a deadline extension amendment. The meeting will be reconvened on Dec. 6. DTRT is seeking to have the deadline for closing the Consumer Direct merger moved to March 7.

The SPAC also announced that its sponsors or designees have agreed to contribute $300K a month to its trust starting on Dec. 7 until the merger is consummated.

DTRT announced in late September that it planned to merge with Consumer Direct through a deal that valued the combined company at $681M. The deal was expected to close during the first half of 2023. The SPAC went public in September 2021, raising $200M.