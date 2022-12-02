U.S. rig count stays flat, Baker Hughes says in weekly survey

Dec. 02, 2022 1:15 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)UCO, DBO, USL, SCO, USOI, NRGUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. remained unchanged at 784, 38% above levels a year ago at this time, Baker Hughes said Friday in its latest weekly rig count.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil and natural gas both stayed flat for the week, at 627 and 155 respectively, while 2 rigs remained classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 2 to 346.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.