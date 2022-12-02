The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. remained unchanged at 784, 38% above levels a year ago at this time, Baker Hughes said Friday in its latest weekly rig count.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil and natural gas both stayed flat for the week, at 627 and 155 respectively, while 2 rigs remained classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 2 to 346.

