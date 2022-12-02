PNM Resources ticks higher after New Mexico regulator sends candidates to governor

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) ticked up 0.3% after New Mexico's utilities regulator sent nominees for the commission to the governor.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission held a meeting earlier Friday where several potential commissioners for the agency were expected to sent to the state's governor to decide if they will be elected to the regulator.

The move is viewed as important for PNM Resources (PNM) as the new commissioners may be more favorable to the utility's sale to Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), which was rejected late last year in a 5-0 vote by a different set of commissioners who were elected to the regulator. Some believe that the appointed regulators may be more likely to rule to approve a PNM/AGR deal.

In January, PNM and Avangrid appealed the decision to the New Mexico Supreme Court and the companies extended the end date of their merger agreement. Avangrid has said it expects the PNM deal to close by mid 2023.

The PNM/AGR situation may be different because as of Jan. 1 the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will move from the current 5-person elected body to a 3-person governor appointed commission, Wells Fargo noted in January.

In October Wells Fargo downgraded PNM (PNM) to equal weight, saying that a a "win-win" scenario with or without a potential $50.30/share sale to Avangrid (AGR) appears to have "vanished." He argued that PNM's standalone value is now below $45/share.

Avangrid (AGR) is scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo Annual Midstream & Utilities Symposium on Thursday.