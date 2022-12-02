Merck (NYSE:MRK) is unlikely to allow competition to hurt prospects for its blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda anytime soon, with a Reuters report on Friday indicating that the company is readying an easier-to-use formulation to extend its patent protection until at least 2040.

An intravenous infusion designed to attack cancer cells using the body's own immune system, Keytruda generated more than $17B in sales for Merck (MRK) in 2021 with ~20% YoY growth.

However, two subcutaneous versions of Keytruda the company is developing could ease Wall Street's worries over its upcoming patent cliff in 2028 when cheaper versions can enter the market.

"We believe that subcutaneous formulation has the potential to be novel, non-obvious and useful, which means we would get a new patent for it," Merck (MRK) Chief Financial Officer Caroline Litchfield said.

Subcutaneous Keytruda will replace the IV version for most cancer patients, Merck's (MRK) medical chief Eliav Barr explained, adding that some patients who receive the drug with chemotherapy or other intravenous drugs might continue to receive the original formulation.

"In theory it could replace everywhere that Keytruda currently is used," Barr noted.

According to Tahir Amin, co-founder of the drug patents watchdog Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK), the patents related to subcutaneous Keytruda can extend its protection until at least 2040.

"Keytruda is going to be the next Humira by all accounts," Amin added, referring to the rheumatoid arthritis therapy, which remained a blockbuster drug for developer AbbVie (ABBV) for multiple years thanks to a so-called patent thicket.

However, BMO Capital Market analyst Evan Seigerman noted that private insurers in the U.S. will hesitate to pay for a costly branded therapy and might choose a less expensive biosimilar infusion. Yet the analyst expects Merck (MRK) to retain as much as 20% of Keytruda revenue into the 2030s.

In October 2021, The Financial Times reported that as the Keytruda patent cliff approached, Merck (MRK) is eyeing M&A candidates to avert an eventual sales decline for its leading revenue generator.