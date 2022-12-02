JD.com climbs 5% to join in broad Chinese tech rally

Dec. 02, 2022 2:15 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)NTES, TCEHY, BABA, PDDBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

JD.com headquarters logo sign

FangXiaNuo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares rose more that 5% in late trading Friday as the e-commerce and business platform technology company joined in a rally that lifted many leading Chinese tech stocks.
  • JD (JD) was on track to end the week with a gain of 18%. Other Chinese stocks on the rise included Alibaba (BABA), up more than 5%; Pinduoduo (PDD) and NetEase (NTES), both of which climbed more than 4% and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), which also rose 4%.
  • Much of the Chinese tech sector rose amid reports that China was starting to roll back some of the restrictions it has put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.