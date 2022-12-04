Bank of America Securities analyst Jeffrey Spector mapped out a strategy for REIT investing in 2023, even though real estate historically underperforms during downturns. And many strategists and economists are expecting a downturn next year as the Federal Reserve continues to ratchet up rates in its inflation-fighting campaign.

"We do see a bull case for quality REITs with BofA Investment Strategy recommending long bonds in 1H23 & long stocks 2H23," Spector wrote in a recent note to clients. "In our view, high quality REITs offer a good blend given they are stocks with bond-like features."

BofA economists are expecting a mild recession starting in Q1 and ending in Q3, with unemployment peaking at 5.5% in Q1 2024. Spector points out that REIT fundamentals typically lag the economy by four to six months, so the weaker demand may not show up in the sector until mid-2024.

"As a result, we believe '23 guidance will be extra conservative with wide ranges, another key risk to watch," he wrote. BofA's earnings estimates for REITs in 2023 are below the Street consensus. Further cuts are expected.

With financial conditions tightening, transaction volumes will stay low, he said, "and we may not have price discovery until 2H23." Still, high quality REITs will see more opportunities as private leveraged owners face a cash crunch. Spector advises that investors focus on quality and income in '23.

Key quality REIT characteristics are; resilient pricing in face of a recession; multi-year earnings visibility based on secular growth drivers; strong, flexible balance sheets; visible and above-average distribution growth; and highest prospect for global inflows resulting in relatively steadier asset values and steadier cap rates despite higher rates.

By sector, BofA's Spector said industrial, manufactured housing, self-storage and senior housing screen the best on key criteria. "We believe these sectors will demonstrate the most resilient pricing power in '23 based on multi-year secular growth drivers and offer the best earnings visibility and distribution growth," he wrote.

Here are his stock picks by sector and what he has to say about them:

Single-family rentals: American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE: AMH

Self-storage: CubeSmart ( NYSE: CUBE

Office: Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE: OFC

Industrial: Prologis ( NYSE: PLD

Retail: Regency Centers ( NASDAQ: REG

Manufactured housing: Sun Communities ( NYSE: SUI

Healthcare: Wellcare ( NYSE: WELL

