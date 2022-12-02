Stocks finished mixed on Friday, overcoming an early slide to recover back to the flat line by the close. A strong jobs report sparked an initial slide, casting doubt on expectations that the Federal Reserve would be able to back off of its ultra-hawkish policy in the near term. However, this diminished as the session wore on, with stocks generally holding the strong gains they posted earlier in the week.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) closed -0.2%, the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) finished -0.1%, the Dow (DJI) ended +0.1%.

The S&P 500 dropped 4.87 points to finish at 4,071.70 and the Nasdaq slipped 20.95 points to end at 11,461.50. The Dow bounced back from early losses to record a gain at the close of 34.87 points, concluding trading at 34,429.88.

"What happened in the equity indices today is precisely what confounds and annoys normalfolk, who believe that markets react to the news, and what amuses professional investors, who know that markets already know the news," Alex King of Cestrian Capital Research told Seeking Alpha.

King explained that the "hotter-than-some-expected payrolls ... caused what to a normal person looked like a run for the hills" only to have the major U.S. equity averages find support "at standard technical levels, then reversed upwards and quickly."

King concluded: "The lesson? Don’t watch the news. Just watch prices."

Stocks plunged at the outset of trading, dragged down by the government's monthly employment report, which showed continuing strength in the labor market, despite the sharp increase in interest rates this year. The major averages recovered through most of the rest of day but the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were unable to fully recover the initial losses.

The drop followed a rally earlier this week, prompted by comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The top U.S. monetary policymaker stated that the Fed could slow the pace of its interest rate increases as early as this month's meeting.

On Friday morning, that outlook was dented by the jobs data, which showed a payroll expansion of 263K for November. This was much higher than the 200K increase economists had expected, with an unemployment rate that held steady from the previous month.

Still, even with the stubbornly resilient jobs data, traders remained overwhelmingly convinced that the Fed will begin moderating its rate hikes. The market is currently pricing in a 77% chance that the Fed will raise its key rate by 50 basis points at its meeting later this month, rather than the 75-basis-points hikes it has announced at its last four meetings.

In the bond market, rates spiked following the release of the jobs data, reversing the general drift lower that has marked the time since Powell's remarks. However, the advance slowly dwindled through the day, with rates mixed by the close on Wall Street.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 5 basis points to 3.47%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was up less than a basis points at 4.26%.