Crypto trading platform INX sends bid for Voyager Digital's assets

Dec. 02, 2022 4:17 PM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVQ), VOYG:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Crypto trading platform INX has submitted a bid on Friday to tentatively acquire the distressed assets of crypto lender Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ), which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July.
  • The company is joining crypto exchange Binance in a bidding war for Voyager's (OTCPK:VYGVQ) assets. Voyager reopened bidding in November after its bailout deal with crypto exchange FTX US, the American arm of FTX, fell through following the latter's bankruptcy.
  • "We believe that INX can offer the right combination of credibility, technology, and unique regulatory positioning to protect Voyager customers and creditor interests - giving them the stability they are looking for," said INX CEO Shy Datika.
  • INX's INX.One regulated platform, in an effort to reshape traditional financial markets with decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities, enables trading, issuing, minting, and instant settlement of security tokens and cryptos.
  • Previously, (Nov. 17) Binance reportedly stepped back into bidding for Voyager Digital.

Comments

