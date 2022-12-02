Crypto trading platform INX sends bid for Voyager Digital's assets
Dec. 02, 2022 4:17 PM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVQ), VOYG:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Crypto trading platform INX has submitted a bid on Friday to tentatively acquire the distressed assets of crypto lender Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ), which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July.
- The company is joining crypto exchange Binance in a bidding war for Voyager's (OTCPK:VYGVQ) assets. Voyager reopened bidding in November after its bailout deal with crypto exchange FTX US, the American arm of FTX, fell through following the latter's bankruptcy.
- "We believe that INX can offer the right combination of credibility, technology, and unique regulatory positioning to protect Voyager customers and creditor interests - giving them the stability they are looking for," said INX CEO Shy Datika.
- INX's INX.One regulated platform, in an effort to reshape traditional financial markets with decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities, enables trading, issuing, minting, and instant settlement of security tokens and cryptos.
- Previously, (Nov. 17) Binance reportedly stepped back into bidding for Voyager Digital.
