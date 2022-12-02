XPO Logistics doesn't plan to divest its European business in near term
Dec. 02, 2022
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) said it doesn't plan to divest its European business in the near term.
- XPO (XPO) cited weakened capital markets in Europe for its decision, according to an 8-K filing.
- XPO (XPO) announced in early March it planned to divest its European business and North American intermodal operation. XPO said it expected to divest its European business through either a sale or a listing on a European stock exchange.
- The logistics firm sold it North American intermodal business to STG Logistics, Inc. for cash proceeds of approximately $710M in late March.
