Credit Suisse shares rebound 9% after chairman says outflows slowed
Dec. 02, 2022 4:56 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) stock climbed 9.4% in Friday trading, rebounding after nine straight sessions of declining, after its chairman, Axel Lehmann, said outflows had slowed and liquidity improved in recent weeks.
- In an interview on Bloomberg TV, Lehmann said the company's liquidity coverage ratio, which measures cash and other available assets, improved to 140%. That measure had dropped to between 120% and 130% on a spot basis last week.
- As of Nov. 11, 2022, net asset outflows were ~6% of assets under management at the end of Q3. Since then, the outflows have "basically stopped," Lehmann said.
- He also said that the bank's leverage ratio, which gauges capital against exposures, was now above 6%, making it one of the highest in the industry. "These are very strong prudential metrics," he said. "So that will calm the market."
- On Thursday, Credit Suisse (CS) shares sank to near the discounted rights offering price.
Comments