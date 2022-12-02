Credit Suisse shares rebound 9% after chairman says outflows slowed

Dec. 02, 2022 4:56 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Credit Suisse Cuts Executives And Bonuses After Archegos Collapse

Dan Kitwood

  • Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) stock climbed 9.4% in Friday trading, rebounding after nine straight sessions of declining, after its chairman, Axel Lehmann, said outflows had slowed and liquidity improved in recent weeks.
  • In an interview on Bloomberg TV, Lehmann said the company's liquidity coverage ratio, which measures cash and other available assets, improved to 140%. That measure had dropped to between 120% and 130% on a spot basis last week.
  • As of Nov. 11, 2022, net asset outflows were ~6% of assets under management at the end of Q3. Since then, the outflows have "basically stopped," Lehmann said.
  • He also said that the bank's leverage ratio, which gauges capital against exposures, was now above 6%, making it one of the highest in the industry. "These are very strong prudential metrics," he said. "So that will calm the market."
  • On Thursday, Credit Suisse (CS) shares sank to near the discounted rights offering price.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.