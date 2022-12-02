Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund declares $0.13 dividend
Dec. 02, 2022 5:14 PM ETMacquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:MGU) declares $0.13/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 6.46%
- Payable Dec. 30; for shareholders of record Dec. 23; ex-div Dec. 22.
Based on the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share of $28.45 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $24.25 on November 30, 2022, the $0.13 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 5.48% at NAV and 6.43% at market price.
