Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is the top stock pick among aerospace and defense companies for 2023, analysts at investment bank Cowen said. They pointed to the favorable value of the shipbuilding company as compared with peers.

“Our bullish thesis on Huntington Ingalls (HII) owes to its valuation upside within the defense group, a favored sector that should post ‘real’ growth given a growing Department of Defense budget, but a sector with no ‘value’ stocks left except Huntington Ingalls (HII),” Gautam Khanna, analyst at Cowen, said in a Dec. 1 report.

Huntington Ingalls (HII) trades at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 10.4 times Cowen’s forecast for 2023 results, compared with the average of 16.7 times. That lower valuation multiple reflects the company’s operational difficulties and the high prices of its acquisitions, which are “part errors that seem unlikely to repeat,” according to Cowen.

It has a price target of $270 a share, which is a 30% discount to the peer average EV/EBITDA multiple.

Huntington Ingalls (HII) this year has risen 29%, contrasting with a 15% decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index (SP500).