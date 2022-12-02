Hess to buy at least $750M of REDD+ carbon credits from Guyana

Dec. 02, 2022 1:44 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil platform on the ocean. Offshore drilling for gas and petroleum

NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

Hess (NYSE:HES) said Friday it agreed to purchase high quality carbon credits for a minimum of $750M through 2032 from the government of Guyana, as part of a long-term strategic partnership that aims to prevent deforestation and support sustainable development in the country.

The agreement is for 37.5M REDD+ jurisdictional carbon credits that will be independently verified to represent permanent and additional emissions reductions.

The company says the purchase is an important part of its commitment to support global efforts to address climate change and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Hess' (HES) Guyana projects offer "massive potential," with production that will soon surpass the company's totals from the Bakken shale, Fun Trading writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

