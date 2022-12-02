Hot Stocks: CBRL, ASAN drop on earnings; PATH rises; FUTU sets 52-week high

Wall Street rebounded from an early slump to finish Friday's session with a mixed performance. Investors were shaken early in the day by stronger-than-expected jobs data, which cast doubt on hope that the Federal Reserve would be able to slow its interest rate hikes in the near term. However, the major averages recovered during the day and eventually ended near the flat line.

Looking to individual stocks, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) posted a substantial gain following the release of its quarterly results. Meanwhile, Futu Holdings (FUTU) extended its recent momentum to set a new 52-week high.

On the other side of the spectrum, earnings news sparked sizable losses in Cracker Barrel (CBRL) and Asana (ASAN).

Standout Gainer

UiPath (PATH) received a significant boost from the release of better-than-expected results, which included a surprise Q3 profit. Shares climbed 12% on the news.

The maker of robotic process automation software reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.05. This surprised analysts, who were generally looking for the firm to post a loss. Revenue jumped 19% to nearly $263M.

PATH rose $1.58 to close at $14.53. This added to recent gains, as the stock has climbed off a 52-week low of $10.40 reached last month. Still, shares remain about 67% lower for 2022 as a whole.

Standout Decliner

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) reported a quarterly profit that missed expectations and issued a cautious forecast. This prompted a massive selling spree in shares of the restaurant chain, with the stock falling 13% on the day.

The company reported GAAP earnings for its latest quarter of $0.77 per share, $0.36 per share below analysts' expectations. Revenue topped consensus, rising 7% to $840M.

Meanwhile, the company's CEO noted that “increased macroeconomic uncertainty and persistent inflationary pressures merit caution” for the coming year. CBRL projected full-year revenue growth of 6%-8%.

CBRL finished the session at $98.87, a decline of $14.69 on the day. Shares have seen choppy trading lately, with Friday's slide reversing gains seen in October and early November. The stock has fallen 25% for 2022.

Notable New High

Continuing recent momentum, spurred last month by the release of quarterly results, Futu Holdings (FUTU) rose another nearly 9% on Friday. This allowed the stock to set another 52-week high.

The Hong Kong-based digitized brokerage and wealth management platform saw its stock climb surge to an intraday 52-week high of $67.90. While they trimmed their gains a bit before the close, shares still finished at $66.30, a gain of $5.35 on the day.

This added to a significant upswing the stock has experienced lately. In the past week, the stock has climbed 29%. Over the past month, FUTU has surged 76%, helped in part by better-than-expected results released in late November.

Notable New Low

A weak forecast sparked selling in Asana (ASAN), which plunged 10% despite earnings for its latest quarter that topped analysts' expectations. With the slide, ASAN fell to a new intraday 52-week low, although a late recovery allowed it to avoid a new closing low.

The maker of workflow management software reported a narrower-than-expected loss for Q3. Meanwhile, revenue surged 41% from last year to reach $141M.

Looking ahead, ASAN predicted Q4 revenues of $144M-$146M, below the $151M that analysts were predicting.

Hurt by the disappointing outlook, ASAN declined $1.89 to close at $16.19. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $15.20. However, shares rebounded late in the day, finishing above the closing low of $16.03 set in early November.

