Dec. 02, 2022

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) disclosed Friday it will reduce global headcount by ~18% as part of a restructuring, which also includes ending production at its Yangzhou, China, manufacturing facility.

TPI (TPIC) estimates it will recognize $45M-$60M in related pre-tax charges to its 2022 financial results, including $24M-$27M in cash charges to be paid primarily in 2023.

The company expects to incur ~$45M in costs in excess of estimated remaining revenue related to the completion of a contract through June 2024, which involved taking over production at a customer's manufacturing facility in Mexico.

The plant will revert back to the customer in June 2024, but TPI (TPIC) said it will continue to explore opportunities and options to reduce the impact on its results of operations.

"Bullish winds [are] blowing" for TPI Composites (TPIC) "after a low-energy 2022," Mike Zaccardi writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

