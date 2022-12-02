Ex-FTX US exec Brett Harrison is said to seek funds for new crypto startup

Dec. 02, 2022 5:52 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Brett Harrison, the former president of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX's U.S. arm, is in talks with investors to raise capital for a new crypto startup, The Information reported Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
  • The ex-FTX US head told at least one venture capital firm that he is attempting to raise $6M at a $60M valuation, though those details are tentative, according to the report. The startup was said to be focused on crypto trading software for big-money investors.
  • Harrison served as FTX US president until end-September, he announced via Twitter, about two months before FTX and its over 130 affiliates, including FTX US, filed for bankruptcy protection.
  • Harrison did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
  • At the onset of FTX's implosion, FTX US reportedly halted withdrawals with millions of dollars in hot wallets.

Comments

