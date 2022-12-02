Exxon adds Kellner, Harris to expanded board

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said Friday that Boeing chairman and former Continental Airlines CEO Larry Kellner and former Raytheon International CEO John Harris II have joined its board, the company's first new directors since the Engine No. 1 campaign in May 2021.

The board has expanded to 13 directors, 12 of which are independent, Exxon (XOM) said.

Exxon (XOM) said the new directors "bring critical skills, experience as the company executes its strategy in the evolving energy transition."

Led by its African projects, Exxon Mobil (XOM) "will move from being an income vehicle to slowly become an income and growth vehicle in the future," Long Player writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

