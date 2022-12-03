REITs deliver more value than S&P 500 in November, data center leads subsectors

REITs delivered slightly more returns than the other sectors in November, with the the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs closing 5.84% higher M/M, compared to the broader S&P 500 index finishing 5.38% higher.

10 out of 12 REIT subsectors yielded positive returns in November.

The growth was helped by the sector's quarterly results announcements, with the FFOs having climbed almost 15% to a record $19.9B in Q3 from a year ago, according to the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' Q3 T-Tracker.

Data center REITs and healthcare REITs saw the highest increase in value among the subsectors. Data center REITs closed the month 18.46% higher, while healthcare REITs finished 10.31% higher.

Hotel REITs and self storage REITs were the notable laggards during November, finishing 0.38% and 4.96% lower, respectively.

Mortgage REITs continued to perform better than the equity REITs, generating 8.27% more value during the month.

Here is a look at the performance of the REIT subsectors: