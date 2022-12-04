J&J opts out of Horizon leaving out Amgen, Sanofi as only bidders
Dec. 03, 2022 7:42 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)AMGN, SNY, SNYNF, HZNPBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) confirmed on Saturday that the company would not intend to bid for Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), leaving out rivals Amgen (AMGN) and Sanofi (SNY) (OTCPK:SNYNF) as potential contenders to acquire the Ireland-based biotech.
- Horizon (HZNP) shares surged in the post-market trading Tuesday after the company disclosed early takeover talks with Amgen (AMGN), Janssen Global Services of J&J (JNJ), and Sanofi (SNY).
- The statement came after The Wall Street Journal first reported early buyout discussions indicating a potential deal size of more than $20B for the rare-disease-focused biotech.
- “Further to the announcement by Horizon on November 29, 2022, Janssen Global Services, LLC (“the Company”) confirmed today that it does not intend to make an offer for Horizon,” J&J’s (JNJ) Janssen unit said as required by the Irish Takeover Rules.
- On Friday, Amgen (AMGN) and Sanofi (SNY) shares fell after the companies said in two separate statements that any offer for Horizon (HZNP) would be in cash.
