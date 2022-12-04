Elon Musk says Apple has 'fully resumed' advertising on Twitter

Billionaire Twitter (TWTR) CEO Elon Musk said that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has "fully resumed" advertising on the social media behemoth, a sign that a potential battle between the companies looks to have been averted.

Musk made the comments during a Twitter spaces conversation on Saturday, according to a Bloomberg report. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) also said that Apple (AAPL) is the largest advertiser on Twitter. Separately, Platformer News tweeted on Saturday that Amazon (AMZN) is also expected to resumed advertising on Twitter.

The Apple (AAPL) return to Twitter comes after Musk thanked Apple CEO Tim Cook for taking him around Apple's headquarters on Wednesday after Musk had earlier questioned why Apple (AAPL) had recently cut its advertising on Twitter.

In addition to questioning Apple's (AAPL) advertising spending, Musk also claimed that Apple (AAPL) had threatened to take Twitter off the App Store, but that the company did not give a reason why.

Musk also said during the more than two hour session on Twitter (TWTR) spaces, which he conducted while on his private jet, that he expected to have Twitter's updated verification program working in the next week after it had to be taken offline because of imposter accounts.