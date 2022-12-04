OPEC+ keeps oil output unchanged in latest meeting

Dec. 04, 2022

  • OPEC+ decided Sunday to keep its oil production target unchanged at its latest meeting.
  • The move was expected and comes after the cartel cut output by 2M bpd in November.
  • The decision comes after the G7 agreed on a $60/bbl price cap on Russian seaborne oil. But the OPEC+ group did not discuss the cap Sunday, sources told Reuters.
  • Front-month Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for January delivery closed +4.8% for the week to $79.98/bbl while February Brent crude (CO1:COM) ended +2.2% to $85.57/bbl, with both benchmarks snapping three-week losing streaks.
