China services sector slid the most in 6 months amid anti-COVID containment measures
- The Caixin China General Services PMI fell to 46.7 in November 2022 from 48.4 in October, pointing to the 3rd straight month of drop.
- This was also the steepest contraction in the service sector since May, amid anti-COVID containment measures that weighed on demand and operations.
- Manufacturing activity also shrank substantially over the past three months, with the Caixin composite PMI tumbling to 47 in November, showing an extended decline in business activity.
- New orders fell the most in six months, employment shrank at the steepest rate since the survey began in November 2005, while backlogs rose at the fastest rate in six months.
- Meantime, export orders returned to growth as overseas demand picked up following an easing of international travel rules.
- On prices, input cost inflation eased for the third month in a row, and was among the weakest in over two years.
- Finally, sentiment hit an eight-month low, significantly below its long-term average, amid concerns over how long it will take to contain the virus and the impact of curbs on their businesses.
- ETFs: (FXI), (KWEB), (CQQQ), (MCHI), (ASHR), (YINN), (TDF), (CHIQ), (GXC), (EWH), (KBA), (YANG), (CXSE), (CAF), (CWEB), (PGJ), (KURE), (CHIX), (CYB).
Comments (1)