Japan composite PMI lowest in 9 months; service sector growth wanes in November
Dec. 05, 2022 1:07 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The au Jibun Bank Japan Services Business Activity Index posted at 50.3 in November, down from 53.2 in October.
- The au Jibun Bank Japan Composite PMI stood at 48.9 in November 2022, unchanged from the flash reading but was down from a final 51.8 in the prior month.
- This was the first contraction in private sector activity since August and the steepest pace since February, due to sharp drops in output and new orders at manufacturing firms as inflationary pressures persisted.
- In contrast, the services sector posted a third month where business activity improved.
- Jobs in the private sector expanded mildly, while backlogged work declined for the first time in seven months.
- On inflation, cost burdens increased at a marked pace, but one which was the slowest in eight months.
- Meanwhile, in a bid to protect profit margins from cost increases, private sector firms went up selling prices at a rate that was among the sharpest on record.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.
Comments