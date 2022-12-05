Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher as China relaxes some virus rules

Japan +0.15%. Japan data - Jibun Bank PMI Services for November, final is 50.3 (prior 53.2).

China +1.49%. China Caixin Services PMI for November 46.7 (prior 48.4).

Hong Kong +3.40%.

Australia +0.33%. Australian monthly inflation gauge. Headline +1% m/m and Core +0.7% m/m.

Australian Q3 Inventories 1.7% q/q (expected 1.0%, prior 0.3%).

Australian S&P / Markit Services PMI for November remains contracting at 47.6 (prior 47.2).

Australia's construction sector PMI rises in November but remains in contraction at 48.2.

The RBA is expected to hike the Australian cash rate by 25bp on Tuesday - policy preview

India -0.26%.

In the U.S. on Friday, stocks fell after a strong jobs report but markets later focused on the possibility of smaller Fed hikes, and major indexes closed slightly lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up just 34.87 points, or 0.1%, to 34,429.88 points after hitting a session low of more than 350 points down. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% to 4,071.70, rebounding from an earlier loss of 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite also made up ground to end nearly 0.2% lower at 11,461.50 points. The tech-heavy index dropped as much as 1.6% earlier in the day.

Oil prices jumped 2% on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude.

At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities eased Covid-19 curbs over the weekend.

Brent crude futures rose $1.84, or 2.2%, to $87.41 a barrel at 0142 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.64, or 2%, to $81.62 a barrel.

Gold prices edged up on Monday and hovered near the key $1,800-level, as a softer U.S. dollar made the greenback-priced bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,800.02 per ounce as of 0027 GMT. Prices hit their highest level since Aug. 10 at $1,804.46 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,812.60.

Spot silver gained 0.5% to $23.25, platinum rose 0.8% to $1,022.74 and palladium edged up 0.5% to $1,908.32.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.12%; S&P 500 -0.17%; Nasdaq -0.19%.