Copart appoints CFO Leah Stearns and Chief Legal Officer Paul Kirkpatrick

Dec. 05, 2022
  • Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) notifies the addition of two new members to its leadership team: Chief Financial Officer Leah Stearns and Chief Legal Officer Paul Kirkpatrick.
  • Leah, most recently served as chief financial officer of CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments.
  • Paul Kirkpatrick, most recently served at BayoTech Hydrogen, Omnitracs.
  • Paul succeeds Gregory DePasquale, who recently announced his intentions to retire as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary after nearly 25 years with the company.
  • Both new executives will begin their duties with Copart on Dec. 5.

