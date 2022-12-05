Copart appoints CFO Leah Stearns and Chief Legal Officer Paul Kirkpatrick
Dec. 05, 2022 2:17 AM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) notifies the addition of two new members to its leadership team: Chief Financial Officer Leah Stearns and Chief Legal Officer Paul Kirkpatrick.
- Leah, most recently served as chief financial officer of CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments.
- Paul Kirkpatrick, most recently served at BayoTech Hydrogen, Omnitracs.
- Paul succeeds Gregory DePasquale, who recently announced his intentions to retire as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary after nearly 25 years with the company.
- Both new executives will begin their duties with Copart on Dec. 5.
