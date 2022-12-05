American Axle & Manufacturing appoints operations chief

Dec. 05, 2022 2:27 AM ETAXLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Effective December 1, 2022, American Axle & Manufacturing (AXLappointed Michael J. Lynch, as COO.
  • Prior to such appointment, Mr. Lynch was President of AAM’s Driveline Business Unit.
  • On November 28, 2022, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved adjustments to Mr. Lynch’s compensation to align with his expanded role as COO of the Company. Effective December 1, 2022, Mr. Lynch’s base salary was increased to $675,000 with an annual target bonus opportunity of 100% of base salary and an annual target long-term incentive opportunity of 250% of base salary.

