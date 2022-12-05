TOP Ships shares slides on pricing $13.5M stock offering

Dec. 05, 2022 2:29 AM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares plunges ~63% premarket after the firm has priced a public offering of 6.75M units at a price of $2.00/unit for expected gross proceeds of ~$13.5M.
  • Each unit consists of one common share and one Class C warrant to purchase one common share, and will immediately separate upon issuance.
  • Each Class C warrant is immediately exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $2.00/share and will expire five years from issuance.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about December 6, 2022.

