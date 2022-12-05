51Talk Online Education to implement ADS ratio change
- 51Talk Online Education (NYSE:COE) notifies that it will change the ratio of its American depositary shares to Class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing fifteen Class A ordinary shares to one ADS representing sixty Class A ordinary shares, effective on or about December 15, 2022..
- The intention of the ADS ratio change is to prepare the company for a contemplated transfer of the listing of its ADSs from the NYSE to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The management believes that the Nasdaq Capital Market is a more suitable listing venue to reflect the shift of the Company's business focus from China's K-12 online education market to the emerging international K-12 online education market.
- For the company's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-four reverse ADS split.
- Each ADS holder of record at the close of business on the date when the change in ADS Ratio is effective will be required to surrender and exchange every four existing ADSs then held for one new ADS.
- The change in the ADS Ratio will have no impact on the company's underlying Class A ordinary shares, and no Class A ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio.
