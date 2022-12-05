LuxUrban Hotels announces management transitions
Dec. 05, 2022 2:42 AM ETLUXHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) announces that Shanoop Kothari, the company’s CFO since January 2022, assumed the added responsibility of President of the company effective November 30, 2022.
Jimmie Chatmon, who has served as executive VP since November 2017 and as a director of the company since November 2021, was promoted to COO effective November 30, 2022.
Brain Ferdinand, Chairman and CEO commented , ''Shanoop and Jimmie have a history of delivering superior results for LuxUrban Hotels. I am convinced that they will continue to help define our mission, elevate our industry profile, and build on the record growth that the Company has experienced this past year.”
