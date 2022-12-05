Raytheon's Pratt & Whitney secures F135 engine core upgrade contract
Dec. 05, 2022 2:47 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Pratt & Whitney, a unit of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has won a $115M contract for the F135 engine enhancement effort, also referred to as an engine core upgrade to support Pratt & Whitney's preliminary development activities through 2023.
- The F135 engine core upgrade delivers the fastest, most cost efficient, lowest risk path to Block 4 capability for all global F-35 operators.
- The F135 program is a major driver of economic growth in the state of Connecticut and around the country, supporting more than 53,000 jobs across 36 states.
