and President commented, “This announcement reflects our confidence to execute on our recently updated five-year strategy, which includes a revenue goal of $10 billion with a 6% pre-tax return on sales, as well as other operational goals. In 2017, we developed a strategy to grow revenue to $7 billion with a 5% pre-tax return on sales by 2022, and we are well on our way to achieving those financial goals. The strategic investments we have made in recent years have substantially improved our quality of earnings and increased our earnings power in both the peaks and troughs that are inherent in the commercial vehicle industry. We believe that our strong free cash flow will allow us to continue to invest in our growth strategy while also continuing to return capital to shareholders, as evidenced by our acquisition of 17 dealership locations from The Summit Truck Group in December 2021, our acquisition of an additional 30% equity interest in Rush Truck Centres of Canada Limited in May 2022, our repurchase of over $90 million worth of shares of our common stock under our prior stock repurchase program and our regular quarterly dividend totaling $44.6 million in 2022,”