Semtech replaces Diversified Healthcare Trust in S&P SmallCap 600; CubeSmart replaces NuVasive in S&P MidCap 400

Dec. 05, 2022 3:39 AM ETDBD, SMTC, TUP, NUVA, DHC, SJW, LL, CATO, CUBE, CWK, ALGM, AGTIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

S&P Dow Jones Indices to make changes to S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective Monday, December 19 coincides with the quarterly rebalance:

Changes are being made to ensure all companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 represent mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 represent small-cap market space.

Allegro Microsystems (ALGM) and CubeSmart (CUBE) will replace Semtech (SMTC) and NuVasive (NUVA) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400.

Semtech and NuVasive will replace Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) and Tupperware Brands (TUP) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Agiliti (AGTI), SJW Group (SJW) and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) will replace LL Flooring (LL), The Cato (CATO) and Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

