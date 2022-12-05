GM venture to invest additional $275M to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for EV

Dec. 05, 2022 3:35 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • A joint venture between General Motors (NYSE:GM) and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution on Friday said that it will invest an additional $275M to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles.
  • Previously, the companies had already pledged to spend $2.3B to build a battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The additional investment is anticipated to result in 40% more battery cell output when the plant is fully operational.
  • Production at the 2.8-million-square-foot facility is expected to begin in late 2023.
  • The Tennessee plant is one of three lithium-ion battery factories being built by the joint venture, Ultium Cells LLC.
  • The other two are in Michigan and Ohio. A fourth is also expected, but the site has not yet been named.
  • The manufacturing facility will be built in Clarksville and create more than 850 jobs, according to a memorandum of understanding signed by the state of Tennessee and South Korea-based LG Chem.
  • Last year Toyota announced it would build a $1.3 billion battery plant in North Carolina.

  • The company plans to roll out 30 electric vehicles globally by 2025 and has pledged to invest $35B in electric and autonomous vehicles through that same year.

