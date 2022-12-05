Connect Biopharma gets Nasdaq listing deficiency letter
Dec. 05, 2022 3:46 AM ETConnect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) said Friday it received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq over non-compliance with the Company’s American Depositary Shares minimum bid price requirement.
- The letter is only a notification of deficiency and not a notice of delisting.
- The letter does not impact the company's listing on the Nasdaq at this time.
- Nasdaq has provided CNTB 180 calendar days to regain compliance, until May 29, 2023.
- If WLDS does not demonstrate compliance prior to the end of 180-day period, the company may be afforded additional 180-day calendar day to regain compliance.
- The Company intends to evaluate all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with Nasdaq.
