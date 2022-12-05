Hon Hai Precision November revenues down 11.36% Y/Y to NT$551.09B, Q4 outlook "in-line with consensus"
Dec. 05, 2022 4:06 AM ETHon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHAF), HNHPFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHAF) reports November revenue of NT$551.09B, down 29.04% M/M and 11.36% Y/Y.
- Components and Other Products delivered positive growth. Smart Consumer Electronics Products, Cloud and Networking Products and Computing Products all declined M/M.
- Year-to-date revenue was NT$5,992.6B, up 13.56% Y/Y, to a fresh record high for the same period.
- Q4 Outlook: "In compliance with the official epidemic prevention policy, safeguarding employees’ health and ensuring safe production has always been the primary operating principle that the company adheres to. At present, the overall epidemic situation has been brought under control with November being the most affected period by the epidemic. In addition to reallocating production capacity of different factories, we have also started to recruit new employees, and are gradually moving toward the direction of restoring production capacity to normal. The outlook for the fourth quarter is expected to be roughly in line with market consensus."
