French services sector shrinks slightly more than early estimate amid weak economic outlook, high inflation
Dec. 05, 2022 4:17 AM ETEWQ, FLFRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The S&P Global France Services PMI was revised slightly down to 49.3 in November of 2022 from a flash estimate of 49.4 and below 51.7 in the previous month.
- The latest reading pointed to the first contraction in the country's services sector since March 2021, ending a 19-month sequence of continued expansion.
- The S&P Global France Composite PMI Output Index was 48.7, this was down from 50.2 in October and signaled the first decline in French private sector business activity since February 2021.
- The volume of new business declined during November, as weakening economic conditions, high inflation and tighter financial conditions hit client demand.
- Also, the rate of job creation eased markedly to an 18-month low.
- Lastly, business confidence slid to a two-year low in November, amid expectations of an imminent recession prompted by the ongoing energy crisis.
- ETFs: EWQ, FLFR.
