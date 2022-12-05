French services sector shrinks slightly more than early estimate amid weak economic outlook, high inflation

Dec. 05, 2022 4:17 AM ETEWQ, FLFRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global France Services PMI was revised slightly down to 49.3 in November of 2022 from a flash estimate of 49.4 and below 51.7 in the previous month.
  • The latest reading pointed to the first contraction in the country's services sector since March 2021, ending a 19-month sequence of continued expansion.
  • The S&P Global France Composite PMI Output Index was 48.7, this was down from 50.2 in October and signaled the first decline in French private sector business activity since February 2021.
  • The volume of new business declined during November, as weakening economic conditions, high inflation and tighter financial conditions hit client demand.
  • Also, the rate of job creation eased markedly to an 18-month low.
  • Lastly, business confidence slid to a two-year low in November, amid expectations of an imminent recession prompted by the ongoing energy crisis.
  • ETFs: EWQ, FLFR.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.