German services activity falls further in November amid high inflation and uncertain economic outlook
- The S&P Global Germany Services PMI was revised lower to 46.1 in November 2022 from a preliminary estimate of 46.4, and down from October's 46.5.
- The latest reading signaled a fifth month of contraction in the service sector, and at a solid and accelerated rate.
- Inflows of new work dropped sharply, at the second-quickest pace in the past two-and-a-half years, due to a squeeze on client budgets from high energy cost and inflation generally, alongside a reluctance among customers due to an uncertain economic outlook.
- Meanwhile, the rate of job creation hit a three-month high, but remained only modest and much slower than seen on average over the first half of the year, while backlogs of work fell.
- The S&P Global Germany Composite PMI Output Index registered 46.3 in November. However, up from October's 45.1, the latest reading indicated a slower rate of contraction.
- Finally, business confidence remained weak, due to concerns over high inflation, risk aversion among clients and a broader economic slowdown.
- "November saw a sustained downturn in business activity across Germany's service sector, with the combination of high inflation and an uncertain economic outlook causing both households and businesses to rein in spending. As a result, a contraction in GDP in Q4 looks firmly on the cards."
