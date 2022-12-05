German services activity falls further in November amid high inflation and uncertain economic outlook

Dec. 05, 2022 4:25 AM ETEWG, GF, EWGS, FGM, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, DAX, FLGRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global Germany Services PMI was revised lower to 46.1 in November 2022 from a preliminary estimate of 46.4, and down from October's 46.5.
  • The latest reading signaled a fifth month of contraction in the service sector, and at a solid and accelerated rate.
  • Inflows of new work dropped sharply, at the second-quickest pace in the past two-and-a-half years, due to a squeeze on client budgets from high energy cost and inflation generally, alongside a reluctance among customers due to an uncertain economic outlook.
  • Meanwhile, the rate of job creation hit a three-month high, but remained only modest and much slower than seen on average over the first half of the year, while backlogs of work fell.
  • The S&P Global Germany Composite PMI Output Index registered 46.3 in November. However, up from October's 45.1, the latest reading indicated a slower rate of contraction.
  • Finally, business confidence remained weak, due to concerns over high inflation, risk aversion among clients and a broader economic slowdown.
  • "November saw a sustained downturn in business activity across Germany's service sector, with the combination of high inflation and an uncertain economic outlook causing both households and businesses to rein in spending. As a result, a contraction in GDP in Q4 looks firmly on the cards."

  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.