Eurozone service sector contracts for 5th month in November

Dec. 05, 2022 4:34 AM ETEWG, GF, EWI, EWQ, EWGS, FGM, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, DAX, FLFR, FLGR, FLIYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI came in at 48.5 in November 2022, little-changed from 48.6 recorded in both the preliminary estimate and October's final reading.
  • The figure signaled a fourth straight month of falling output levels across the service sector, at a rate that was the fastest since February 2021.
  • Incoming new business contracted for a fifth month running, with the pace of decline unchanged from October’s 20-month record.
  • The rate of job creation was the weakest in just over a year-and-a-half, while the level of work pending completion dropped for the second time in the past three months.
  • On the price front, input costs and output charges both increased sharply, although rates of inflation were at their weakest in three months in both instances.
  • The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index posted 47.8 was up from 47.3 in October, and therefore indicated a softer rate of decrease, it marked the longest downturn in the euro area economy since the recession between 2011 and 2013 that was triggered by the eurozone debt crisis.
  • Looking ahead, business confidence picked up, but remained subdued.
  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, EWI, EWQ, GF, HEWG, EWGS, DXGE, DBGR, FGM, FLIY, FLFR, FLGR.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.