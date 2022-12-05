Eurozone service sector contracts for 5th month in November
- The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI came in at 48.5 in November 2022, little-changed from 48.6 recorded in both the preliminary estimate and October's final reading.
- The figure signaled a fourth straight month of falling output levels across the service sector, at a rate that was the fastest since February 2021.
- Incoming new business contracted for a fifth month running, with the pace of decline unchanged from October’s 20-month record.
- The rate of job creation was the weakest in just over a year-and-a-half, while the level of work pending completion dropped for the second time in the past three months.
- On the price front, input costs and output charges both increased sharply, although rates of inflation were at their weakest in three months in both instances.
- The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index posted 47.8 was up from 47.3 in October, and therefore indicated a softer rate of decrease, it marked the longest downturn in the euro area economy since the recession between 2011 and 2013 that was triggered by the eurozone debt crisis.
- Looking ahead, business confidence picked up, but remained subdued.
- ETFs: EWG, DAX, EWI, EWQ, GF, HEWG, EWGS, DXGE, DBGR, FGM, FLIY, FLFR, FLGR.
