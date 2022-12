European markets mixed as China relaxes some virus rules

London +0.17%. UK November final services PMI 48.8 vs 48.8 prelim; Composite PMI 48.2 vs 48.3 prelim.

Germany -0.37%. Germany November final services PMI 46.1 vs 46.4 prelim.

France -0.23%. France November final services PMI 49.3 vs 49.4 prelim.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.12%, with food and beverage stocks falling while basic resources gains.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 2 December CHF 549.8 bn vs CHF 555.4 bn prior.

Eurozone November final services PMI 48.5 vs 48.6 prelim.

Italy November services PMI 49.5 vs 48.3 expected.

Spain November services PMI 51.2 vs 50.5 expected.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone December Sentix investor confidence at 0930 GMT and Eurozone October retail sales at 1000 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than two basis point to 3.53%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.84%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than four basis point to 3.10%.