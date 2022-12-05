UK services PMI confirmed at 48.8 amid high inflation and uncertain economic outlook
- The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI was confirmed at 48.8 in November of 2022, the same as in the preliminary estimate and matching October's reading, which was the lowest since January of 2021.
- The reading pointed to a second straight month of falling services activity, as levels of incoming new work continued to decrease amid ongoing economic uncertainty and cost of living challenges weighing on discretionary spending.
- November's seasonally adjusted S&P Global / CIPS UK Composite PMI was unchanged at 48.2 to thereby signal a fourth successive monthly fall in private sector output.
- Cost pressures showed little signs of abating, with operating expenses again rising sharply, although pricing power was limited to some degree by rising competition and falling sales.
- Both sectors, however, recorded slower output charge inflation in November, with the overall rate dropping to a 15-month low.
- Looking towards the future, confidence in the outlook improved somewhat since October as the political turmoil caused by the 'mini-budget' somewhat dissipated.
- However, sentiment remains historically subdued, with firms worried that cost of living challenges and the possibility of recession will dampen demand for the foreseeable future.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB.
