TotalEnergies inks sustainable jet fuel supply pact with Air France KLM
Dec. 05, 2022
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Air France-KLM signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of more than one million cubic metres/800,000 tonnes of so-called sustainable aviation fuel over a 10 year period, the companies said on Monday.
- The fuel will be produced by TotalEnergies at its biorefineries, the company said, adding that sustainable aviation fuel would allow savings of at least 80% of overall carbon emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels.
- The initial partnership began with “Lab Line for the Future” in 2014, a two-year experiment during which 78 flights between Paris-Orly and Toulouse and between Paris-Orly and Nice were powered by 10% SAF supplied by TotalEnergies.
