TotalEnergies inks sustainable jet fuel supply pact with Air France KLM

Dec. 05, 2022 5:01 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), TTFNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Air France-KLM signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of more than one million cubic metres/800,000 tonnes of so-called sustainable aviation fuel over a 10 year period, the companies said on Monday.
  • The fuel will be produced by TotalEnergies at its biorefineries, the company said, adding that sustainable aviation fuel would allow savings of at least 80% of overall carbon emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels.
  • The initial partnership began with “Lab Line for the Future” in 2014, a two-year experiment during which 78 flights between Paris-Orly and Toulouse and between Paris-Orly and Nice were powered by 10% SAF supplied by TotalEnergies.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.