Eurozone retail sales down by 1.8% in October, fall the most in 10 months

Dec. 05, 2022
  • Eurozone retail sales dropped by 1.8 percent from a month earlier in October 2022, following an upwardly revised 0.8 percent growth in September and compared with market expectations of a 1.7 percent fall.
  • It was the largest decrease in trade since December 2021, as rising borrowing costs, high inflation and a deepening energy crisis hit consumer demand.
  • On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped 2.7 percent in October, a fifth consecutive month of unchanged or lower trade.
  • "Euro area retail sales were weaker than anticipated in October but that comes after a bit of a positive revision for September. In any case, the dip continues to highlight weakening demand conditions - which has become more prevalent in Q4, suggesting that a recession is likely in the works."
