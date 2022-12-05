Infosys expands footprint in Nordics with a new proximity center in Sweden
- Infosys (INFY) announced a new proximity center in Sweden, company aims to enhance its localization strategy in the Nordics by bringing next-generation digital offerings to its clients in the region, as they navigate the next stage in their digital journeys.
- Axel Josefson, Chairman City Executive Board, Gothenburg said, "We are delighted that Infosys has chosen the city of Gothenburg for its new proximity center. The center will bring next generational digital technologies and skills to the city and Nordic region. Infosys' venture will significantly contribute to strengthening the internationally renowned technology cluster we have here at Lindholmen Science Park."
