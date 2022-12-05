Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down on December 31, Margherita Della Valle to succeed

Dec. 05, 2022 5:48 AM ETVodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD), VODPFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Vodafone sign

ollo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) announced on Monday that Nick Read will step down as Group Chief Executive and as a Director on 31 December 2022.
  • He will continue as an adviser to the Board until 31 March 2023.
  • CFO Margherita Della Valle will succeed Read on an interim basis in addition to her current role.
  • The Board has initiated a process to find a new Group Chief Executive.
  • Stock plunged more than 40% since Read took over in October 2018, despite spin-off of Vodafone's infrastructure unit, Vantage Towers.
  • On a YTD basis, shares slumped more than 27%.

