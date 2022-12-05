Dine Brands to acquire fast casual restaurant Fuzzy's for $80M in cash

Dec. 05, 2022 6:14 AM ET By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) has agreed to acquire fast casual restaurant Fuzzy's Taco Shop from Experiential Brands for $80M in cash.
  • Net of tax benefits, the purchase price is approximately $70M. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings.
  • Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s serves Mexican food with 138 restaurants in 18 states. The brand is expected to generate ~$230M in systemwide sales in 2022.
  • The acquisition will add a franchised, fast-casual brand in Mexican category to Dine Brands' (DIN) brand portfolio.

