KBR wins engineering services contract
Dec. 05, 2022 6:23 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won an engineering services contract to design an advanced offshore energy storage project for CrossWind.
- CrossWind is a joint venture between Shell and Dutch utility company, Eneco. Under the contract, KBR will perform a front-end engineering design of the baseload power hub for the Hollandse Kust (north) wind farm located offshore Netherlands.
- It will work alongside Shell to design and develop facilities that integrate lithium-ion battery storage and green hydrogen electrolysis production at megawatt scale.
- The design will enable hydrogen production and electricity storage in periods of high-power production and will convert hydrogen to electricity, via a fuel cell, during periods of lower power production.
