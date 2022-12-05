KBR wins engineering services contract

  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won an engineering services contract to design an advanced offshore energy storage project for CrossWind.
  • CrossWind is a joint venture between Shell and Dutch utility company, Eneco. Under the contract, KBR will perform a front-end engineering design of the baseload power hub for the Hollandse Kust (north) wind farm located offshore Netherlands.
  • It will work alongside Shell to design and develop facilities that integrate lithium-ion battery storage and green hydrogen electrolysis production at megawatt scale.
  • The design will enable hydrogen production and electricity storage in periods of high-power production and will convert hydrogen to electricity, via a fuel cell, during periods of lower power production.

