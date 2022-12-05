IDEAYA wins FDA fast track status for melanoma treatment
Dec. 05, 2022 6:37 AM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Oncology-focused biotech IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced Monday that the FDA granted Fast Track designation for its experimental drug darovasertib in metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM) as a combination therapy.
- Accordingly, the regulatory benefits related to FDA’s Fast Track designation will be applicable for darovasertib, a protein kinase C inhibitor, in combination with Pfizer’s (PFE) lung cancer therapy crizotinib as a treatment for adults with MUM.
- The FDA offers the Fast Track designation to accelerate the development and review of drugs targeted at serious conditions with unmet medical needs. It allows developers to communicate frequently with the regulator on plans for clinical studies.
- If certain criteria are met, such programs will also be able to win Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, enabling patients to access those treatments sooner.
- IDEAYA (IDYA) intends to launch a potential registration-enabling study in Q1 2023 for darovasertib in combination with crizotinib in MUM, subject to FDA guidance.
- In April, the company announced that the FDA granted orphan drug designation for darovasertib as a treatment for MUM.
